Critical Survey: Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) versus Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP)

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) and Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Air Worldwide and Wheels Up Experience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Air Worldwide 12.45% 19.62% 7.12% Wheels Up Experience N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and Wheels Up Experience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Air Worldwide 0 1 5 0 2.83 Wheels Up Experience 0 1 1 0 2.50

Atlas Air Worldwide currently has a consensus price target of $88.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.45%. Wheels Up Experience has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 67.11%. Given Wheels Up Experience’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wheels Up Experience is more favorable than Atlas Air Worldwide.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.0% of Wheels Up Experience shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Atlas Air Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atlas Air Worldwide and Wheels Up Experience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Air Worldwide $3.21 billion 0.66 $360.29 million $13.67 5.33 Wheels Up Experience N/A N/A -$1.55 million N/A N/A

Atlas Air Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Wheels Up Experience.

Summary

Atlas Air Worldwide beats Wheels Up Experience on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S. Military Air Mobility Command (AMC), brokers, freight forwarders, direct shippers, airlines, sports teams and fans, and private charter customers. The Dry Leasing segment includes leasing of aircraft and engines. The company was founded by Michael Chowdry in 1993 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

