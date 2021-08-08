dotdigital Group’s (DOTD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DOTD. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of dotdigital Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of dotdigital Group from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get dotdigital Group alerts:

DOTD opened at GBX 257 ($3.36) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £766.17 million and a PE ratio of 71.39. dotdigital Group has a 12 month low of GBX 120 ($1.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 259.72 ($3.39). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 233.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for dotdigital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dotdigital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.