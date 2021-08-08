Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Earns Sell Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their sell rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO) in a research report report published on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.35) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 30.33 ($0.40).

Get Hammerson alerts:

LON:HMSO opened at GBX 36.60 ($0.48) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61. The company has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 38.70. Hammerson has a 1 year low of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.