Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) PT Lowered to $40.00

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.46) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.72.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.41. The company has a current ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $66.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.56% and a negative net margin of 161.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EULAV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,059,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 249.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,217,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after purchasing an additional 163,515 shares in the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

