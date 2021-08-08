Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Frasers Group (LON:FRAS)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) in a report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Frasers Group in a research note on Thursday.

Get Frasers Group alerts:

LON:FRAS opened at GBX 587 ($7.67) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.43. Frasers Group has a one year low of GBX 263 ($3.44) and a one year high of GBX 631 ($8.24). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 592.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 26.09.

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Frasers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frasers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.