Tritax Big Box REIT’s (BBOX) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) in a research note released on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tritax Big Box REIT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 211 ($2.76).

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

LON:BBOX opened at GBX 218.80 ($2.86) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.76 billion and a PE ratio of 5.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 203.59. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 121.80 ($1.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 224.80 ($2.94).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.