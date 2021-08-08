Select Interior Concepts (SIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Select Interior Concepts to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $137.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.20 million. Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. On average, analysts expect Select Interior Concepts to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Select Interior Concepts alerts:

Shares of SIC opened at $11.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.29. The firm has a market cap of $281.17 million, a P/E ratio of -35.51 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Select Interior Concepts has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Select Interior Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Interior Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.