Ballantyne Strong (BTN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a negative return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTN opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ballantyne Strong has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $69.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.81.

In other Ballantyne Strong news, Director Global Investors Fundamental bought 34,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $181,188.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and sells projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also manufactures and distributes curvilinear immersive screens to theme parks, museums, and schools, as well as for special events and military applications.

