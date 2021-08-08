Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ES. Mizuho started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of ES stock opened at $88.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.30.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $253,224.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,439 shares of company stock worth $1,448,390. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

