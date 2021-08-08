Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of ES stock opened at $88.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.30.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $253,224.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,439 shares of company stock worth $1,448,390. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

