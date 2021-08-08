California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Shares Gap Up to $27.42

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.42, but opened at $30.72. California Resources shares last traded at $29.90, with a volume of 7,810 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on California Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.69.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $12,012,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 369,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $12,307,746.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,103,896 shares of company stock valued at $161,088,842 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the first quarter valued at $8,922,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 260.3% during the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,616,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,895,000 after buying an additional 1,167,899 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in California Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $1,268,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in California Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $9,755,000. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

