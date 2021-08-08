Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading Down 5.6% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) fell 5.6% on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $115.02 and last traded at $117.18. 5,690 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 774,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.12.

The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The business’s revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

TWST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

In other Twist Bioscience news, SVP Paula Green sold 490 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $48,333.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,096.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider William Banyai sold 19,791 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $2,280,912.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 130,836 shares of company stock worth $14,412,726 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,045,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,798,000 after buying an additional 168,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,242,000 after buying an additional 555,917 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,844,000 after buying an additional 481,979 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,063,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,543,000 after buying an additional 222,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,433.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,703,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,009,000 after buying an additional 1,592,545 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.83.

About Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.