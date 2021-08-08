Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Shares Up 5.8%

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) shot up 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $63.84 and last traded at $63.76. 5,847 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 160,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.29.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INGN. TheStreet raised shares of Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair upgraded Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Get Inogen alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.70.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $101.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.75 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $38,977,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,079,320 shares in the company, valued at $119,186,622.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 1,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total value of $112,221.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,084.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 721,293 shares of company stock valued at $41,980,136 in the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inogen during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inogen during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Inogen during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

About Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.