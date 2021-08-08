Vectura Group (LON:VEC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $164.05

Vectura Group plc (LON:VEC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 164.05 ($2.14) and last traded at GBX 163.60 ($2.14), with a volume of 2709822 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 154 ($2.01).

A number of analysts have weighed in on VEC shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Friday, July 9th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 144.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of £983.16 million and a P/E ratio of 8.16.

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

