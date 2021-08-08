FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 11.10%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

CPSI stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.79. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $36.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.55. The company has a market cap of $499.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Also, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 8,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $256,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,477.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,316 shares of company stock worth $886,606 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,326.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 200.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 36.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.