Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Stock Price Up 6% After Earnings Beat

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) rose 6% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $21.29 and last traded at $21.01. Approximately 658 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 323,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.

The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $121.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.77 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TGLS shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upgraded Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

In other news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,202.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGLS. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,807 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 17,817 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 14.4% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 39,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 68.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 76,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 31,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

