FY2021 Earnings Estimate for ESSA Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ESSA)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ESSA Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ESSA Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 22.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of ESSA stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.50. ESSA Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 150.9% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,426,000 after acquiring an additional 602,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 178.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ESSA Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $553,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 72.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peter A. Gray bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $30,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.53%.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

