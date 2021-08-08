Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Ralph Lauren Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ralph Lauren in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $1.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.55. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.63 EPS.

RL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. OTR Global raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.71.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $123.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.30, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.49. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $64.08 and a 1-year high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.82) EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.76%.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $546,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,345,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $412,007,000 after acquiring an additional 76,025 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,000,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,916,000 after acquiring an additional 25,285 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8,297.5% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 912,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,347,000 after acquiring an additional 901,192 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 751,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,557,000 after acquiring an additional 135,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

