Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Applied Molecular Transport Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Applied Molecular Transport in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz anticipates that the company will earn ($0.60) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Applied Molecular Transport’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Molecular Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ:AMTI opened at $28.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.92. Applied Molecular Transport has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $78.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 5,390.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the first quarter worth $220,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 2,841.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Bhatt sold 9,000 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $330,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $330,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 200,000 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $8,664,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 216,500 shares of company stock worth $9,309,795. Corporate insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

