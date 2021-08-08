Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €120.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €120.00 ($141.18) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.39% from the stock’s previous close.

HEN3 has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €114.00 ($134.12) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €100.47 ($118.20).

FRA:HEN3 opened at €87.98 ($103.51) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €89.47. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

