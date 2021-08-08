Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €95.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been given a €95.00 ($111.76) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €88.58 ($104.22).

Shares of FRA KGX opened at €89.14 ($104.87) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €89.75. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a one year high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

