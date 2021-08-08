Wedbush Comments on Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. The company’s revenue was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

DNLI opened at $52.05 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $93.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.96. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.31 and a beta of 1.89.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $108,906.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 37,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $2,282,354.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,805 shares of company stock worth $13,021,494 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 7.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

