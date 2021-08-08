ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) – William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for ICF International in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.15. William Blair also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ICFI. Barrington Research boosted their target price on ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

ICFI stock opened at $90.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.60. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $60.02 and a fifty-two week high of $102.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 4.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Torray LLC lifted its stake in ICF International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in ICF International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in ICF International by 1.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ICF International by 17.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 73,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

