Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%.

PTGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Shares of PTGX stock opened at $48.11 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 22.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after buying an additional 19,654 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 143,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 22.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares during the period.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.