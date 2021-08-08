MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Gap Down to $19.33

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.33, but opened at $18.53. MAG Silver shares last traded at $18.66, with a volume of 9,859 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 483.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.23.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in MAG Silver by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 18,740 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MAG Silver by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in MAG Silver by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in MAG Silver by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. 38.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

