MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Gap Down to $19.33

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.33, but opened at $18.53. MAG Silver shares last traded at $18.66, with a volume of 9,859 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 483.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.23.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in MAG Silver by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 18,740 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MAG Silver by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in MAG Silver by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in MAG Silver by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. 38.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)
MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.
