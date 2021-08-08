TD Securities Increases Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Price Target to C$72.50

Open Text (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities to C$72.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their price target on Open Text to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Open Text to C$77.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Open Text to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Open Text from C$50.75 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.43.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text stock opened at C$66.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.40. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of C$47.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.90.

In related news, Director Stephen Sadler acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$60.00 per share, with a total value of C$4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,100,000. Also, Senior Officer Paul Michael Duggan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.68, for a total value of C$197,034.95.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.