TD Securities Increases Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Price Target to C$72.50

Open Text (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities to C$72.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.72% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their price target on Open Text to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Open Text to C$77.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Open Text to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Open Text from C$50.75 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.43.
Open Text stock opened at C$66.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.40. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of C$47.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.90.
About Open Text
Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.
