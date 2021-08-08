Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial to C$19.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Cormark boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. National Bankshares upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Paramount Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$17.28.

POU opened at C$14.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$1.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.63. The stock has a market cap of C$1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 15.05.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.36). The firm had revenue of C$279.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$209.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 2.111705 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.88, for a total value of C$67,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at C$230,935.28. Also, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 6,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$86,324.00.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

