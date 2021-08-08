Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Lowered to C$39.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.41% from the stock’s current price.

QBR.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Quebecor in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.33.

TSE QBR.B opened at C$30.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 510.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.77. The company has a market cap of C$7.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.81. Quebecor has a 1 year low of C$29.45 and a 1 year high of C$36.26.

Quebecor

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

