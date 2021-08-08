Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Lowered to C$39.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.41% from the stock’s current price.

QBR.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Quebecor in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.33.

TSE QBR.B opened at C$30.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 510.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.77. The company has a market cap of C$7.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.81. Quebecor has a 1 year low of C$29.45 and a 1 year high of C$36.26.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

