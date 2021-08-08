TD Securities Increases Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target to C$66.00

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$61.00 to C$66.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MRU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Metro to C$66.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Metro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$65.89.

Get Metro alerts:

MRU opened at C$64.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$60.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.60. Metro has a fifty-two week low of C$52.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.09%.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.