ShotSpotter (SSTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect ShotSpotter to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. ShotSpotter has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 million. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 2.57%. On average, analysts expect ShotSpotter to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SSTI stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.92. ShotSpotter has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $53.97. The stock has a market cap of $515.61 million, a P/E ratio of 401.49, a PEG ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSTI. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of ShotSpotter in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ShotSpotter currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

In related news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $124,463.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at $789,141.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,139 shares of company stock valued at $163,860. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

