NexImmune (NEXI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect NexImmune to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect NexImmune to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NEXI stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. NexImmune has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63. The firm has a market cap of $240.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NexImmune stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of NexImmune at the end of the most recent quarter. 42.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexImmune

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

