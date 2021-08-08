-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ObsEva’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.21). ObsEva posted earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ObsEva will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.44). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ObsEva.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01.

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.

Shares of ObsEva stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83. ObsEva has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The company has a market cap of $157.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBSV. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ObsEva by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ObsEva in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ObsEva during the first quarter worth $81,000. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

