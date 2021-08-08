Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) to announce sales of $38.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Vericel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.00 million and the highest is $41.60 million. Vericel posted sales of $32.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year sales of $169.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $168.67 million to $170.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $215.21 million, with estimates ranging from $202.93 million to $235.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vericel.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $39.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VCEL shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $49.21 on Friday. Vericel has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $68.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 615.20 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.63.

In other Vericel news, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $1,070,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $673,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,248 shares of company stock worth $2,663,107 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vericel by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,260,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,341,000 after buying an additional 3,967,236 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,322,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vericel by 2,815.4% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,311,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,942 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vericel by 13.6% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,866,000 after purchasing an additional 547,278 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vericel by 154.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 731,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,382,000 after purchasing an additional 444,216 shares during the period.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vericel (VCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.