Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Price Target Raised to C$20.50

Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) had its target price hoisted by Cormark from C$19.00 to C$20.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fairfax India from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Fairfax India alerts:

FIH.U opened at C$13.90 on Wednesday. Fairfax India has a 12 month low of C$6.80 and a 12 month high of C$14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.12.

In other news, Director Christopher Douglas Hodgson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.26 per share, with a total value of C$32,524.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$81,312.

Fairfax India Company Profile

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.