Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price target raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 4.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.75 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.55.

CRR.UN opened at C$18.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.97, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$12.76 and a 12 month high of C$18.61.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

