loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LDI. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on loanDepot from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on loanDepot from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America cut loanDepot from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded loanDepot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.62.

Get loanDepot alerts:

LDI opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. loanDepot has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.53.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $779.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.68 million. Research analysts forecast that loanDepot will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th.

In other loanDepot news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $164,595.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth $997,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth $508,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth $1,955,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.