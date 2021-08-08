Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has C$1.80 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DML. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cormark raised their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.50 to C$1.90 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.03.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

DML opened at C$1.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -49.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 12.96 and a quick ratio of 12.71. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of C$0.41 and a 1 year high of C$2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.49.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.50 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Denison Mines will post -0.0100358 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Denison Mines news, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total transaction of C$77,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,947. Insiders have sold a total of 606,100 shares of company stock worth $924,061 in the last ninety days.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.