TD Securities Trims Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Target Price to C$16.00

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities to C$16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ELD. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$11.79 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$17.38.
Shares of ELD stock opened at C$11.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.88. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of C$10.93 and a one year high of C$18.90. The firm has a market cap of C$2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53.
Eldorado Gold Company Profile
Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.
Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool
Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.