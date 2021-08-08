TD Securities Trims Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Target Price to C$16.00

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities to C$16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ELD. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$11.79 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$17.38.

Shares of ELD stock opened at C$11.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.88. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of C$10.93 and a one year high of C$18.90. The firm has a market cap of C$2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53.

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Francis Garvin sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.13, for a total value of C$178,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$916,782.66. Also, Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 45,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.69, for a total transaction of C$581,352.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$416,693.68.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

