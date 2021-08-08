ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) PT Raised to $12.00

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChromaDex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of CDXC opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.29. ChromaDex has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.68.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 37.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.50%. On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChromaDex news, CEO Robert N. Fried purchased 10,000 shares of ChromaDex stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,030.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 40.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 9.1% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 13.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 32.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

