Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Raised by Analyst

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) – Analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ FLMN opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $406.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.00 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.96. Falcon Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $5.39.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $158,037,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,487,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,658,000 after buying an additional 479,599 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 568.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 1,018,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 72,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.71%. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is 800.00%.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

