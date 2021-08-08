Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Given Buy Rating at Tudor Pickering

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$10.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ERF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price objective on Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.66.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at C$7.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a PE ratio of -1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.30. Enerplus has a 12-month low of C$2.22 and a 12-month high of C$9.28.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$288.80 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.7448069 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 274,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,984,431.44. Insiders purchased 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $526,550 over the last 90 days.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

