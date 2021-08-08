Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Warner Music Group in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,870.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Warner Music Group stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.98.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Soros Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 131,000 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $526,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 909,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,208,000 after buying an additional 208,251 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 148,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 67,756 shares during the period. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,314,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,782,000 after buying an additional 1,434,535 shares during the period. 17.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.85%.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

