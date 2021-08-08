National Bank Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Trisura Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$46.50 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trisura Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$52.63.
Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.40 million.
About Trisura Group
Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.
Featured Story: Balance Sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.