Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Marriott International, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marriott International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott International’s FY2022 earnings at $6.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.44 EPS.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 118.59% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist lifted their target price on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.59.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $141.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $88.62 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.58 and a beta of 1.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,172,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,365,000 after buying an additional 183,511 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,759,000 after buying an additional 73,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,260,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,769,000 after buying an additional 126,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Marriott International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,977,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,892,000 after purchasing an additional 16,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 294.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

