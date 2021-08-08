KeyCorp Comments on Central Garden & Pet’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.60. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CENT. Argus upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

CENT opened at $48.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.22. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $62.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 11,995 shares during the period. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 6,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $353,473.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,787.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 11,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $642,252.45. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,557 shares of company stock worth $1,029,128. 10.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

