Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Lowered to C$225.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$245.00 to C$225.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CJT. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$293.00 to C$300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Cormark reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$275.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$254.67.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$185.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$159.80 and a 12 month high of C$250.01. The company has a market cap of C$3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 867.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$181.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 461.68%.

In other Cargojet news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.55, for a total transaction of C$254,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$203,385.60. Also, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total transaction of C$758,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$911,125.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.