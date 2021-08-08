Head to Head Survey: Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) & Prudential (NYSE:PUK)

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) and Prudential (NYSE:PUK) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.9% of Midwest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Prudential shares are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of Midwest shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Midwest and Prudential’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midwest $10.58 million 13.76 -$12.44 million ($4.42) -8.81 Prudential $55.97 billion 0.92 $2.12 billion $3.51 11.27

Prudential has higher revenue and earnings than Midwest. Midwest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prudential, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Midwest and Prudential, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midwest 0 1 1 0 2.50 Prudential 2 4 7 0 2.38

Midwest presently has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 79.76%. Given Midwest’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Midwest is more favorable than Prudential.

Profitability

This table compares Midwest and Prudential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midwest N/A -55.50% -4.90% Prudential N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Prudential beats Midwest on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Midwest

Midwest Holding Inc., a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. It also provides investment advisory and related asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and a cloud-based policy administration solution for annuity and life insurance products. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles; and food poisoning, minor burns, broken bones, and accident income support, as well as investment fund products. Prudential plc provides its products and services through agency sales force, banks, and brokers. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

