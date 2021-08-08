Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Zymergen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. William Blair downgraded Zymergen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen downgraded Zymergen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Zymergen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Zymergen in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a hold rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ZY opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.88. Zymergen has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $52.00.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($6.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($4.84). The business had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zymergen will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $662,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $841,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,835,000.

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

