The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Cut to “Neutral” at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $150.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CLX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $182.44.

Get The Clorox alerts:

CLX stock opened at $162.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.79. The Clorox has a 12-month low of $159.32 and a 12-month high of $238.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The Clorox’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Clorox during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Clorox by 73.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in The Clorox during the first quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.