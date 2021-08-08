JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JOANN Inc. involved in the sewing and fabrics industry. It serves as a convenient single source for all of the supplies, guidance and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion. JOANN Inc. is based in HUDSON, Ohio. “

Get JOANN alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. JOANN has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.38.

NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.63 million and a P/E ratio of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. JOANN has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $574.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that JOANN will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in JOANN in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in JOANN in the second quarter valued at $102,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in JOANN in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN in the first quarter valued at about $186,000.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JOANN (JOAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.